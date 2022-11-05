State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 88,896 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 88,896 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $315,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $10,297,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.36.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $284.03 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

