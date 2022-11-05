Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.37. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 257,468 shares traded.

Steel Connect Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

Institutional Trading of Steel Connect

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Steel Connect during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

