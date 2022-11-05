Steem (STEEM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.53 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $95.26 million and $4.53 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,243.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00321986 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00020558 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00123626 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.00743977 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.07 or 0.00579320 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00228379 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.