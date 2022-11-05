StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $61.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.21 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 21.9% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

