StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $61.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $13.06.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.21 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
