StockNews.com Downgrades DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Buy

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
DXP Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of DXPE stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $549.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $367.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises
About DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
