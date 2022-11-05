StockNews.com Downgrades DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Buy

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $549.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $367.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $15,425,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $1,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

