StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 669,252 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.