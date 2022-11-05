StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Manning & Napier Stock Performance
Shares of Manning & Napier stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $237.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.06. Manning & Napier has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.91.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.24%.
Manning & Napier Company Profile
Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
