StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Manning & Napier Stock Performance

Shares of Manning & Napier stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $237.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.06. Manning & Napier has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manning & Napier by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.