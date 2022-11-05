Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 136,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKW opened at $83.85 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

