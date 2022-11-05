Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($120.00) to €89.00 ($89.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.8 %

Sanofi Profile

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $43.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.