Stokes Family Office LLC Has $260,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $149.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

