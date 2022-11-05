Stokes Family Office LLC Invests $65,000 in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lottery.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lottery.com by 549.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lottery.com by 3,714.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 92,859 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lottery.com during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lottery.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Lottery.com Price Performance

LTRY stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. Lottery.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Lottery.com Profile

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

