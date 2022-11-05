Stokes Family Office LLC Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after purchasing an additional 502,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $142.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.73.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

