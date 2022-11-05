Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OFS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

OFS opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $132.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.75. OFS Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 63.06%. Research analysts expect that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

OFS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.