Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($99.00) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($119.00) price objective on Stratec in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($97.00) price objective on Stratec in a research note on Friday.

Get Stratec alerts:

Stratec Price Performance

Shares of ETR SBS opened at €81.30 ($81.30) on Friday. Stratec has a twelve month low of €72.70 ($72.70) and a twelve month high of €146.40 ($146.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $986.14 million and a PE ratio of 36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.