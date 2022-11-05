Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on December 5th

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Strategic Education has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Strategic Education has a payout ratio of 68.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Strategic Education Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of STRA stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.25. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.41 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

STRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

