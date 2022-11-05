Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 58.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 105.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 309.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $149,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPCE. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.36.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

SPCE stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 6,598,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,014. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

