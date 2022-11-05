Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.65. 6,170,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

