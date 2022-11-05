Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC reduced its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.21% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 87,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,916. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $109.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.67.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

