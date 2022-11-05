Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.6% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after purchasing an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 43,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

QQQ stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.68. 78,313,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,959,148. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.29.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

