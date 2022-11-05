Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 24,198.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 255,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 254,084 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 52,522 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. 5,254,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $39.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

