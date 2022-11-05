Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $5.67 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,493 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $105.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,975. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

