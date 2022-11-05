Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $854,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 137.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,763 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,335,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,397. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

