Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,863 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 728.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 203,348 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $2,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,068.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

NYSE:ABR traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 3,522,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

