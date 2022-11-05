Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. 7,900,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,877. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $38.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

