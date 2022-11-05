Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 18,763 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 137.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,763 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 320,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,455 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 63,673 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 521,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 119,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 441.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 84,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,335,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,397. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

