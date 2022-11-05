Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 476 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

DUK traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $93.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,813,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,362. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.11. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

