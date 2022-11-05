Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,934 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260,594 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,956 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,398 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 404,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

