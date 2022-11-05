Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,785. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

