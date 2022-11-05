Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 13,932 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises about 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $38.02. 5,799,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,658,438. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

