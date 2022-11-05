Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 237 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TAN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,540. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $101.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.21.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

