Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 237 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 13,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.36. 991,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,540. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $101.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

