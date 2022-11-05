Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 4,826 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 781.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

VAW traded up $5.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.11. 83,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.32. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

