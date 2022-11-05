Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 563,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,431,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.95. 360,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,945. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

