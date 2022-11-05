Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $83.19 million and approximately $14.68 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,630.96 or 0.07647230 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002006 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00092583 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036286 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00072858 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000564 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001981 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015657 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00026214 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000293 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,730,631 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
