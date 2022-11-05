Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $82.77 million and approximately $15.22 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00002720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,638.46 or 0.07685344 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002040 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00095270 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036086 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00073457 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002087 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016012 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00026612 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,725,105 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
