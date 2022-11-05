Strong (STRONG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $113,754.00

Strong (STRONG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Strong has a market capitalization of $927,274.01 and approximately $113,754.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can now be purchased for $6.71 or 0.00031454 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Token Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

