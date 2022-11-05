Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.74.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $210.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

