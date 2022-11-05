Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SYK. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $210.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.67.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 218,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 372,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after purchasing an additional 100,389 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

