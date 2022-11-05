Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.12

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.12 and traded as low as $20.49. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 5,350 shares.

Sturgis Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $42.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

