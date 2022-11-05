Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $51.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOVA. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a positive rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

