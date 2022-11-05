sUSD Hits Market Cap of $65.92 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004724 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $65.92 million and approximately $944,733.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 65,425,800 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

