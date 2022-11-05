Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $36.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. Rambus has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Rambus by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 50.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

