Susquehanna Increases Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $36.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.43 and a beta of 1.17. Rambus has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,584,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,268,000 after purchasing an additional 194,060 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Rambus by 228.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 40,685 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Rambus by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rambus by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.