Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0558 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Trading Up 2.6 %

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

