SwissBorg Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. SwissBorg has a total market capitalization of $267.49 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SwissBorg alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.08 or 0.31778897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012412 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg launched on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwissBorg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies.The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO.Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally.It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwissBorg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwissBorg and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.