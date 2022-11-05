Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given New CHF 674 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded Swisscom from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $551.33.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom Price Performance

Shares of SCMWY opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.22. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.