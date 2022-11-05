Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.50.

SYNA traded up $5.65 on Friday, hitting $88.19. The company had a trading volume of 845,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.61. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synaptics will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

