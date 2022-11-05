Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $5.25 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $65.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 961,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

(Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

