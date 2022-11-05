Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 194.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 91.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

