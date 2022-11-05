Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.69-$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.47 billion. Syneos Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.69-4.87 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Syneos Health to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.80.
Syneos Health Stock Performance
Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $22.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,363,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,879. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 94.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.